Holland restaurant owner released from jail

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was arrested last Friday for continuing to violate the state’s food laws and public health orders.

The owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland has been released from jail after her arrest. 

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was arrested last Friday for continuing to violate the state’s food laws and public health orders, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Pavlos-Hackney was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police on an outstanding Ingham County Civil Warrant for Contempt of Court, for failing to comply in a civil case filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD v. Zante Inc.,dba Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria). 

She was arrested, without incident, following a traffic stop in Ottawa County.

MDARD suspended Marlena’s food establishment license on January 20, 2021. The restaurant has been operating without a license since then – in violation of Michigan food law. An administrative hearing was held on February 1 to determine if the suspension was proper and on February 11 the Administrative Law Judge issued a decision and an order continuing the summary suspension of Marlena’s food license. 

