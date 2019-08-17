A 60-year-old Holland woman was pinned in her vehicle for 30 minutes then airlifted to the hospital after a car crash in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that at 3:55 p.m. they responded to the scene at Butternut Drive and 144th Avenue. Police said the 60-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Sable south on 144th Avenue and she stopped at a stop sign. She then proceeded through the intersection where she was struck by a car that failed to stop at the stop sign.

Police said an 18-year-old driving a Ford F-150 was heading north on Butternut Drive when he drove through the intersection without yielding. The truck hit the driver's side of the Mercury Sable.

The 60-year-old was pinned in her vehicle for 30 minutes before crews could extricate her. She was then transported to Spectrum Hospital by AeroMed in critical condition.

The 18-year-old and his 14-year-old passenger were not injured.

The intersection was shut down for an hour and half while the scene was being investigated.

