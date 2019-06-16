HOLLAND, Mich. — You can support local business and buy Michigan made products at the upcoming Merchants and Makers market in Holland.

The event is happening on Sunday, June 23 at the Holland Civic Center from noon until 5 p.m.

There will be around 60 carefully curated vendors with products like succulent planters, greeting cards, a flower truck, clothing, beauty products, maple syrup, salsa, jams and jellies, jewelry, wood-burned items, and more.

There will also be live music along with food and drinks to enjoy while shopping.

