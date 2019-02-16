HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning at the Hampton Inn on Fletch Street in Holland. Deputies were called to the scene just after midnight to investigate a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Holland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies searched the hotel but no other victims were found and the suspect or suspects had left the scene. Deputies say the incident does appear to have some connection to gang activity, but they have not said to what extent.