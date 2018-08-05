HOLLAND, Mich. - You see it everywhere.

Thousands swarmed around a bed of tulips, trying to get the perfect shot. It's an image all too familiar in Holland during the Tulip Time festival, especially at Centennial Park.

"This is a very popular spot for all photographers in Holland," Cara Williams said as she took Tuesday afternoon's crowd.

For Williams photographing Tulip Time was done weeks before it started. Her take on the event has a different approach.

"I have a craving to keep making images. It's kind of like a high I get and I'm so excited about the images. I can't wait to make the next one."

She shoots breathtaking photos partially out in the field and partially in her studio.

"Composited images I started a while back when I was shooting professionally and I had problems getting the children to smile at one time. So I found it easier to work with kids one at a time and build the image on a background," Williams explained.

She applied the concept to two things that mean a lot to her: Her dutch heritage and embracing it with her children.

"Have fun with your kids, make the memories give them things to remember, give them an experience along the way."

Williams' photos can be found on her blog. She plans to post new ones later this week.

