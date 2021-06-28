Homes on tainted wells near Ford airport will get city water

The homes in Cascade Township have wells in an area of polluted groundwater.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of homes that use well water near the Grand Rapids-area airport could be connected to a public water source by 2023.

The state is setting aside $5 million for the project, but it could cost $13 million. The homes in Cascade Township have wells in an area of polluted groundwater.

A firefighting foam used by Ford International Airport had PFAS. PFAS is shorthand for a class of chemicals that are turning up in private wells in Michigan.

Officials would like the airport to contribute to the cost of connecting the homes to the Grand Rapids water system. The airport says it's in confidential talks with various officials.

Related Video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.