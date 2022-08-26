Hope College sees record number of freshmen enrolled as students move in

The school in Holland is welcoming a record-setting number of freshmen this year with 950 first-time students.

HOLLAND, Michigan — It’s move-in day for students at Hope College Friday.

The school in Holland is welcoming a record-setting number of freshmen this year, with 950 first-time students.

It’s the largest incoming class in the college’s history. The previous record was 904 in the fall of 2012.

In total there are about 3,200 students enrolled at Hope this year.

Because of the number of new undergraduates, the college worked all summer long to make sure all students had a place to stay.

“The college invested in some new properties," said Dean of Students Becky Starkenburg. "We've got four new units, and 14th Street, Columbia, and Lincoln to accommodate about 48 students. And then through work and creativity, we're able to fit all of the rest of the students into existing space."

About 2,800 students in total live in college-owned housing.

Upperclassmen will be moving in throughout the weekend.

Classes for students at Hope College start on Tuesday.

