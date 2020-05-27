x
How to ask other parents if they’ve been vaccinated

If you and your child are vaccinated for COVID-19, you may be wondering if other families are too. But how do you ask that question?
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
In this May 27, 2020, photo, teachers Jana Blair, right, and Aaron Rainboth, upper-center, wear masks as they work with kids at the Frederickson KinderCare daycare center, in Tacoma, Wash. In a world weary of the coronavirus, many working parents with young children are now struggling with the decision on when or how they'll be comfortable returning to their child care providers. Frederickson KinderCare, which has been open throughout the pandemic to care for children of essential workers, removed carpets and spaced out tables and chairs as part of their measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

If you and your child have been vaccinated for COVID-19, you may be wondering if their friends’ families have been vaccinated too. But, is it okay to ask?

“I think most of the time a conversation resolves a lot. Keeping things mysterious and unknown and everybody wondering, ‘Should I, shouldn’t I, is it okay, is it not okay?’ increases anxiety for all of us,” said Vanessa Jensen, PsyD, pediatric psychologist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Jensen said if you’re worried about having your child around someone who isn’t vaccinated, then there’s nothing wrong with asking. However, it is important to remain respectful.

For example, if your child’s friend invites them over and the parent tells you they are not vaccinated, avoid lecturing them. Instead, politely thank them for the invitation and suggest getting the kids together outside another time.

If you have a specific reason why you’re concerned, like an elderly relative, you could share that if it seems appropriate.

“We want to try to help model for our kids. We don’t want to judge people for taking different positions on this one. I know some people are very intense, they have very strong opinions — I don’t feel putting kids in that position is going to be helpful,” explained Dr. Jensen.

She said parents should also be mindful of how they’re explaining to their child why they can’t go to a friend’s house. You don’t need to give a detailed reason, keep it simple and in terms they can understand.

