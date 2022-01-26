How to stay warm - and safe - using a space heater during winter's chill

Almost half the country's (44%) home heating fires are caused by space heaters.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you rely on a space heater when the temperatures drop, you'll want to make sure you do so safely.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 44% of home heating fires - and 81% of deaths in those fires - are caused by space heaters.

The NFPA has put together a list of things to double-check before turning on that space heater:

Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection, and auto shut-off in case it tips over.

Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.

Keep the heater at least three feet away - on all sides - from anything that can burn. That includes people and pets.

Plug the space heater directly into a wall outlet, never an extension cord.

Also, always turn off your heater when you leave the room or go to bed.