Jenison Public Schools moving to half-days Tuesday & Wednesday due to high heat index

School administrators said Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday, Aug. 25 will be half-days.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jenison Public Schools will have two half-days this week due to the forecasted high-heat index.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Brandon Graham said he wants to make sure students have the best back-to-school experience.

That's why students will head back to school for a half-day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can read the letter here:

JPS Families,

We’re excited to start the school year this coming Tuesday! As we look to this upcoming week, our area is forecasted to experience excessively high temperatures combined with an extremely high heat index. With temperatures like these, along with the new public health order issued by the Ottawa County Health Department requiring masks for elementary school students age 4 to 6th grade, many of our students may find it challenging to re-adjust to regularly wearing a face covering. It’s important to us that students have the best start possible to this school year and have a healthy balance as they re-acclimate, so we’ve modified the schedules for Tuesday, August 24, and Wednesday, August 25 to be half-days of school for all students. Normal school transportation and other services will still be provided as usual, with the modified schedule.

SCHEDULE DETAILS FOR AUG 24-25:

Bauerwood, Bursley, Pinewood & Rosewood: 8:45am - 11:50am

8:45am - 11:50am Sandy Hill & Kids First: 8:35am - 11:40am

8:35am - 11:40am Junior High & Senior High: 8:00am - 11:00am

8:00am - 11:00am JIA: 8:30am - 11:30am

Thank you for your continued support of our students and district as we kick-off a great year.

It’s a great year to be a Wildcat!

You can check out the 13 ON YOUR SIDE forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.