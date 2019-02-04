GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sad news from John Ball Zoo came down Tuesday morning.

According to the zoo, its 12-year-old African lion named Bakari, has passed away. Back in March, the zoo shared that she had been diagnosed with lymphoma at the end of 2018.

Bakari underwent 15 weeks of chemotherapy and follow-up exams and the zoo says there was no evidence of cancer, her lymph nodes seemed normal and the initial mass on her neck was gone.

However, Monday afternoon Bakari's health took a turn for the worse and she died. The zoo says a final exam needs to be completed, but that handlers believe her lymphoma returned and caused the unexpected passing.

Bakari was born at the San Diego Wild Animal Park in 2006 and joined the John Ball Zoo family with her sister, Abena, in 2008. With her unique quirks, she quickly became a favorite among both staff and guests. Bakari would often spend afternoon close to the visitor's window to interact with zoo patrons.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.