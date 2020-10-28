Kalamazoo nurse summarily suspended for diverting fentanyl

Marshall allegedly diverted fentanyl from her workplace and replaced the stolen fentanyl with saline in an attempt to cover her tracks.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A nurse from Kalamazoo has been summarily suspended for diverting fentanyl, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) revealed Wednesday.

LARA has summarily suspended and filed an administrative complaint against Allison Renee Marshall, R.N., who works at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Marshall allegedly diverted fentanyl from her workplace and replaced the stolen fentanyl with saline in an attempt to cover her tracks. As a result, the complaint says Marshall put patients at risk of receiving saline for pain control instead of fentanyl.

“Protecting the health, safety and welfare of the public is a priority for our department and in this case, it was important that we take swift action,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks.

A summarily suspension is not permanent. Rather, it is a temporary measure taken to protect the public. The Michigan Public Health Code implements summarily suspension of professional licenses when public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action.

