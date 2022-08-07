Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood set on fire intentionally; Suspect still at large

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo first responders put out a fire at a Planned Parenthood building this weekend.
Now, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire was set intentionally, and detectives have zeroed in on a suspect.
Working with federal authorities, law enforcement are hoping you recognize the suspect who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.
If you have any information, please contact KDPS at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or http://kalamazoosilentobserver.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.