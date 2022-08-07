x
Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood set on fire intentionally; Suspect still at large

Federal authorities are working with Kalamazoo police to track down the suspect who was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black hat.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo first responders put out a fire at a Planned Parenthood building this weekend. 

Now, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire was set intentionally, and detectives have zeroed in on a suspect. 

Working with federal authorities, law enforcement are hoping you recognize the suspect who was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you have any information, please contact KDPS at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or http://kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Credit: Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety

