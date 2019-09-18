KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services has issued a no body contact advisory for part of the Kalamazoo River due to a sanitary sewer overflow.

According to the department, the sewer overflow happened at the intersection of Cameron Street and Washington Avenue. Personnel responded immediately after being notified of the incident around 5:40 p.m.

The department stopped the release of sewage into the storm sewer at 8:20 p.m. and they said the amount discharged from the sanitary sewer is estimated to be about 2,370 gallons. Repairs to the sewer are ongoing.

The no body contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River is between the Kings Highway bridge and the Mills Street bridge.

Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality at the Kalamazoo District office and the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health and Community Services of the spill.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.