22-year-old shot, injured in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of gun fire on Vanzee Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they talked to several witnesses who reported hearing a seeing gun fire.

Around this time, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. He said he was shot on Vanzee Street. The victim was admitted with serious injuries.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.