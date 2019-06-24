KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Comedian "Larry the Cable Guy" will bring his tour to Michigan later this year.

The Miller Auditorium announced their spot on his "Remain Seated Tour" on Monday, June 24. The show will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The show features new material and will be part of the taping for his new comedy special at the end of the year.

Tickets for the show are on sale, which you can get by phone at 269-387-2300 or 800-228-9858 and online at www.millerauditorium.com.

