TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing man in Kalamazoo County.

Frank Farthing left his residence on Reisling Street in Texas Township on Sept. 10 driving a silver Ford Mustang with Michigan registration HY93L.

KCSO

Farthing's family says they are concerned for his safety and well-being since it's unusual for him not to return home.

Anyone with information about Farthing's whereabouts should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.