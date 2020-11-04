KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people are hurt and one person has died after a shooting on Woodbury Avenue in Kalamazoo Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area just west of Westnedge Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Dispatch had received multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, one person was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The other is in stable condition. A third victim arrived at the hospital separately, and is also in stable condition.

