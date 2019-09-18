KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Two women were stabbed Tuesday evening at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Bronson Park just before 6:20 p.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found two victims who were stabbed.

One victim, a 32-year-old female, sustained a stab wound to her chest. The other victim, a 21-year-old woman, was stabbed in the lower leg. Both were treated quickly by responding officers and transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital where they are in stable condition.

Witnesses in the park said the suspect, a 41-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, stabbed the two women after an argument. She was still on scene and was arrested. She was lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail pending arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

