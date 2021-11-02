Kent County deputy passes away after COVID battle

Deputy Cook had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and was on a ventilator before he passed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.

Deputy David Cook passed away on Monday from COVID complications.

We're told Deputy Cook had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and was on a ventilator before he passed.

First responders from across West Michigan honored the deputy's life by hanging a flag from their firetrucks on Post Drive and the US-131 overpass Monday night.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical and funeral costs along with supporting his wife and two daughters.

Grand Rapids Police have also showed their support for the fallen deputy online.

