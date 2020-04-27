GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department confirmed again Monday that the COVID19 virus has yet to peak in the County.

It’s a reminder that even though some restrictions to the Governor’s Stay At Home order have been lifted it doesn’t mean we are in the clear.

Dr. Adam London, the Director of the Kent County Health Department says Kent County is still two weeks away from peak numbers, "People shouldn't think that everything is safe now. There continues to be a risk and we are all at a significant risk of resurgence if we stop taking this seriously."

London says when Kent County peaks COVID 19 cases in the County will likely be between 100 to 150 case a day.

One of the reasons why we are seeing more cases in Kent County is because of increased testing and aggressive targeted testing in vulnerable settings like long term care facilities, the homeless population and small businesses. These are locations where the virus tends to show up in clusters. This strategy is the counties way of fighting the virus before one of these types of locations becomes a hot spot.

London also adds that in order to get control of the COVID 19 virus we most likely need to continue to practice social distancing, including wearing a mask in close public places for at least the next year.

