Kentwood man charged with 2 counts of breaking and entering

Police say Kenneth Wooden, 57, is believed to have been involved in more break-ins in the area.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood man has been arrested in connection to multiple business break-ins in 2022 and 2023.

Kenneth Wooden, 57, was arrested on Feb. 1 and arraigned on Feb. 2 on two counts of breaking and entering a building.

Police say Wooden smashed the door to a business in the 3700 block of 32nd Street, taking both cash and products on Dec. 16.

Wooden has also been connected to a Jan. 27 break-in at a business in the 3700 block of 29th Street, where he also smashed the door and stole products.

Police say Wooden is also believed to have been involved in other break-ins in the area. The investigation into these break-ins continues.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.