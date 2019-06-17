KENTWOOD, Mich. - Police in Kentwood are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that hospitalized one person over the weekend.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 in the area of 44th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. According to a press release from the police department, up to five vehicles may have been involved -- two of which left the area before police arrived.

One driver in the incident was taken to the hospital for a head injury -- police did not provide an update on that person's current condition.

The eastbound lanes of 44th Street east of Kalamazoo Avenue were closed, along with three lanes of westbound 44th Street just before Kalamazoo Avenue for about three hours while crews investigated and cleaned up the scene.

The crash is under investigation, if anyone has information about the incident should contact the police department at 616-698-6580.

