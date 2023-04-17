Lake County firefighter speaks out on rehab after breaking 20 bones in car accident

DJ Schaub has been working for two weeks learning how to walk again with help from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It took two weeks for firefighter DJ Schaub to get to the point of walking again.

DJ has been working with the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital learning to walk and do everyday tasks after a March 12 car accident left him with 20 broken bones in Lake County. He and another driver hit head on.

In the beginning of his rehab, DJ says it was difficult to say the least.

"They had me doing a lot of weight exercises," he said.

"A lot of walking with my boot, a lot of activities like on the floor if you had to walk on for balancing and all that. I went from barely doing it to I could do it without any help."

DJ has been a firefighter since 2001. He began serving the Weber Township Volunteer Fire Department a couple of years ago.

For him, it took perseverance and encouragement to be able to walk out of the hospital doors.

"The staff there are amazing," he said.

"I mean, I went from I couldn't even get out of bed to they had me walking out the door. Within two weeks, with no walker, no nothing. Just my boot, and all my braces."

That perseverance is something Weber Township Fire Chief Allan Dailey says is part of who he is.

"It was pretty heart wrenching to go down to visit him in the hospital in Grand Rapids when it first occurred down there. He was pretty broke up," said Dailey.

"Talking to him now, he's just, he's full of life again. And, you know, he's not as scared as he was back when we first saw him in Grand Rapids."

While he works to recover outside of the hospital. DJ now has his sights on some new goals.

"I wanted to get back to my house," said Schaub.

"That was my goal. I bought a beautiful home, and it's sitting there waiting for me. I want to get back there, and hopefully be able to go back to firefighting for my township."

Chief Daily also said that there will always be a spot for DJ in the fire department but wants him to focus on healing for right now.

The fire department has started a fundraiser for DJ. You can find that here.

