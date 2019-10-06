LUDINGTON, Mich. — Sunday's rain is making its way into creeks and rivers that drain into Lake Michigan. It will likely mean more trouble for communities already struggling with the rising water levels.

In Ludington, the water on Lake Michigan is so high city officials here closed the breakwall.

"Someone is going to get swept off," said Mitchell Foster, Ludington City Manager.

Water on Pere Marquette Lake is also high. Last week, waves and high winds caused one dock to drift about 30 feet.

Some of the city's storm drains near the lake are backed up causing flooding on a few sidewalks.

On the east end of Pere Marquette Lake the Ludington Yacht Club has already raised its parking lot two feet. So far that's just barely enough to keep the parking lot dry.

The club built boardwalks on top of the ones that are underwater. And the club's seawall is underwater between 6 to 8 inches.

The lake has forced the club to cut power to some docks and deploy sand bags to keep the water in the lake back.

"Probably a foot and a half higher than it was last year," said Gary Ferguson, Ludington Yacht Club.

The club has already spent $50,000 in an effort to keep the yacht club open for the summer.

The Michigan Sea Grant is holding a Great Lakes Levels Information Meeting in Ludington Wednesday June 19. The meeting will be held in the City of Ludington Community Room, 400 S. Harrison Street from 6-8 p.m.

