MUSKEGON, Mich. — Sunshine Artist Magazine recognized the Lakeshore Art Festival as one of the nation's best art festivals of 2019.

"If it wasn't for our amazing community, we wouldn't be able to put on such a great festival and be recognized on a national level," said Lakeshore Art Festival Director, Carla Flanders.

The magazine ranks out of two categories: 100 Best Fine Art & Design Shows and the 100 Best Classic & Contemporary Shows.

The Lakeshore Art Festival placed 21st in the classic & contemporary category.

The 2020 festival is July 3 through July 4.

