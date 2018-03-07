ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Bryce Carlson, a Mona Shores graduate, is rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.

Carlson launched from St. John's, Newfoundland on June 27 around 7:30 a.m. and he plans to row alone to Penzance, England. There is no rescue boat going with him.

He started planning this trek over a year ago, and previously he ran from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. He says that he started planning this rowing trip while running across the country.

The Ocean Rowing Society has recorded only 15 successful solo unsupported North Atlantic crossings.

Bryce Carlson's boat on Mona Lake in 2017.

Carlson is providing updates daily through a blog and a Facebook page. He also has a live tracker that updates every 60 minutes with his location.

He has been able to communicated with a satellite phone, a YB GPS device that sends updates to Twitter and a satellite wi-fi connection that is apparently so slow it took two hours to email a photo.

Carlson is currently a high school science teacher in Cincinnati, and he coaches the junior rowing team.

