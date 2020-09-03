RAVENNA, Mich. — Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire at a Ravenna home Sunday night.

According to Muskegon County Dispatch, around 11 p.m. crews were called to the area of East Apple Avenue and Rehler for reports of thick, black smoke in the air.

When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames. Dispatchers said no one was injured in the incident. The home is a total loss, according to authorities.

East Apple Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews fought the flames down. It has since re-opened.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

