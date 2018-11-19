LANSING – Brace yourselves, capital city.

There's a storm coming.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she once had an affair with President Donald Trump, is scheduled to perform all-nude shows later this month in Lansing.

Daniels is expected to take the stage the weekend of Nov. 30 at Deja Vu Showgirls, a strip club located at 1000 W. Jolly Rd. in Lansing.

She will perform two shows at Deja Vu's Lansing location around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2:30 a.m. Dec. 1, said Tom Sime, general manager.

Tickets for the Lansing shows are $30 in advance and $40 at the door.

"She's been a dancer and in the porn industry a long time," Sime said. "Just the entertainment value alone is worth the money.

"And let's face it, she's in the news almost every day."

Sime said Daniels has never performed in Lansing.

Tickets can be purchased at the club, open seven days per week.

Deja Vu's Facebook page describes Daniels as "the porn star that Trumps them all."

Daniels' Twitter page has promoted her tour of adult clubs for several months. She released Oct. 2 a book entitled "Full Disclosure."

Last April, Daniels performed at a club in Detroit.

Daniels, 39, was recently named the "national spokesperson" for the Deja Vu chain of strip clubs across the U.S., Sime said. =

Deja Vu once had its national headquarters in Lansing.

The website VegasNews.com and several TV outlets reported last month online that Daniels represents Deja Vu Services and will help be an advocate for the company's dancers.

"We feel that having Ms. Daniels as our official spokesperson will take our public relations efforts to new heights," said Kristi Flores, a company representative, in statement to VegasNews.com and other outlets. "We always have various PR and lobbying needs that affect the adult entertainment industry at large."

Eric Lacy is a reporter for the Lansing State Journal. Contact him at 517-377-1206 or elacy@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLacy.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal