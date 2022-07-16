Local Fire Dept. warns thieves may be targeting area vehicles to steal fuel

Officials believe the reason why is that someone wanted to steal it.

GAINES, Mich. — The Dutton Fire Department is warning drivers after they responded to a hazmat incident where a large amount of fuel had been dumped from a vehicle. They believe someone was attempting to steal it.

It was discovered that the fuel tank had been tapped/drilled in two different places, and not for the sake of just being destructive.

This is not the only incident it appears, as officials say more are being reported around the area. So not only should you protect your cars, you should protect your gas tank.

The Fire Department suggests drivers park their vehicles in the garage if you have one. If you don't, park them where they can be monitored by surveillance cameras and seen by outdoor lights.

If your vehicle is targeted, the fire department says to throw cat litter or oil soak up on any puddles. You should also alert 911 or a fire department, especially if the fuel is threatening wetlands of wildlife.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.