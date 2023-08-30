Literacy Center of West Michigan to offer affordable internet, digital literacy programs thanks to $196,780 grant

Organizers said the need for digital literacy education and affordable internet became evident during the pandemic, when many aspects of life went virtual.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An organization in West Michigan is preparing to kick off a program aiming to increase digital literacy and access to internet.

The Literacy Center of West Michigan is the largest community-based organization offering adult education in Michigan. The organization helps adults navigate day-to-day life, from learning skills for a new career to navigating online healthcare.

The center recently received a $196,780 grant from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which will go toward increasing access to affordable internet in West Michigan. Beginning in September, the program will provide at least 128 literacy activities and events over the next two years and attempt to reach 50,000 people.

Wendy Falb, Ph.D., executive director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan, said the need for this type of education and access to internet became evident during the pandemic.

"You know, we understood that a lot of people have phones, but they weren't able, during the pandemic, to work from a laptop...We pivoted to virtual learning, and found out how difficult that access was," Falb said.

The Literacy Center of West Michigan is the only organization in West Michigan to receive the grant.

"Internet is an increasingly essential part of our daily lives – it's critical that all Michiganders can access reliable, high-speed internet," said Senator Gary Peters. "I was proud to help pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is expanding broadband access across our State and providing the Literary Center of West Michigan with funding to equip communities and Michiganders with vital digital literacy resources and skills."

Falb said the literacy center hopes the grant makes a difference for West Michiganders in need.

"I think it really goes to how connected we are in the community," she said. "And we're really hoping to increase the number of people with internet in their homes."

In addition, the Literacy Center offers business classes and a family literacy program. They are also looking for people who would like to tutor those working on improving their English language literacy.

For more information about the LCWM's ACP programming, visit literacycenterwm.org/acp.

