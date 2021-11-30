Local organizations need community support this Giving Tuesday

Three organizations spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about how people can help.

It is a day reserved for helping others and giving back to nonprofits and organizations known for helping others. And with everyone trying to bounce back amid the pandemic, organizations across West Michigan say they need our help to fulfill their mission.

Three organizations spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE about how people can help. United Way, the Salvation Army and Hand2Hand are all doing things to help the community.

United Way said they are hosting a Stuff the Sled campaign to ensure Head Start kids in Kent County will have presents under the tree this Christmas. The Salvation Army said every financial donation will be doubled up to $50,000 on Tuesday, thanks to a generous donor



And a nonprofit called Hand2Hand based in Jension, which has a mission to make sure kids don't go without food over the weekend while schools are out, said they really can used people's generosity to meet their goals.

"If we raise an additional $5,000, we can begin reaching an additional 45 students," said Cheri Honderd, founder of Hand2Hand. "And again, if that goes up to 10,000, that's 90 new students that are experiencing weekend hunger over that 68-hour gap. And that they would begin to receive Hand2Hand."

Additionally, she added throughout the month of December they are offering virtual packings, where families, churches, and groups can put together little snack bags that would include things like a cup of applesauce, a microwavable bowl of mac and cheese and a snack to give to students who are experiencing hunger.

