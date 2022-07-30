x
Man tased, arrested in Grand Haven for hit-and-run after running from police

A man is in custody after crashing into a car and a building in Grand Haven and fleeing the scene, then trying to run from officers, police say.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after crashing into a car and a building in Grand Haven and fleeing the scene, police say.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call about a crash on Beacon, south of the drawbridge Saturday morning. A second call soon came in about a vehicle that crashed into a building on Ferry and Columbus. The driver fled the scene in both instances.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle unattended in the Home Depot parking lot and set up a perimeter around the building. Police K-9 were also called to the scene.

An Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy, who was assisting with setting up a perimeter, spotted the suspect. The man tried to run, but officers soon caught him. He was tased and taken into custody, police say.

Police have identified the man as a 36-year-old from Grand Haven. He was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital as a precaution due to the accident and was lodged at Ottawa County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of an Accident twice and Resisting an Officer.

