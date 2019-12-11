VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A man moving snow with a skid steer in Van Buren County Tuesday was killed after he was pinned in by the machine.

Deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrived at a commercial business in the 51000 block of 28th Avenue on a report of a 40-year-old male pinned by a skid steer. They found the victim had been freed from the skid steer but succumbed to his injuries on scene.

An investigation found the victim was using the skid steer to move snow on the property. He had finished the job and was working under the bucket area of the machine to clean out snow near the pedals when the bucket, which was raised but lowered down on him.

Deputies don't believe the incident to be suspicious in nature and was an accident, but it remains under investigation.

