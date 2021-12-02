Court rejects restriction on use of medical marijuana

The appeals court says Michigan's medical marijuana law can trump other laws that conflict with it.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Judges can’t prevent people from using medical marijuana while on probation for a crime.

The Michigan appeals court ruled in the case of a man who was barred from using medical marijuana for a year despite having a state-issued card.

The appeals court says Michigan's medical marijuana law can trump other laws that conflict with it.

The case involved Michael Thue, who was serving a year of probation for a road rage incident in the Traverse City area.

Thue’s probation ended in December, making the result moot for him. But the appeals court says the issue needed clarity for any future cases.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.