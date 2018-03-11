Up until last week, the fight over whether marijuana should be legalized was more like a mild skirmish than an all-out battle.

The pro- and anti-legalization forces to Proposal 1 on the Nov. 6 ballot participated in civil, rather sedate forums throughout the state, brought in outside experts on both sides of the issue to Michigan to spread their message and picked up endorsements from groups hoping to influence the outcome of the vote.

But large infusions of cash on both sides of the issue has made the final two weeks of the legal weed fight an honest to God brawl to the end. In the past week, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, which is spearheading the legalization drive, got contributions of $867,200, while Healthy and Productive Michigan, which opposes legalization, got $610,000 from individuals and several Michigan corporations, including Dow and Lear, Haworth Inc., Two Men and a Truck, the Michigan Manufacturers Association and Business Leaders of Michigan, and started airing commercials on cable TV.

The arguments for and against legalizing pot have been passionate and visceral. In some cases, the two sides are even using the same data to illustrate their point.

For instance, the anti-legalization side says the number of kids who have ingested marijuana has more than doubled after legalization in Colorado. The pro-legalization forces say eight kids accidentally ingested marijuana-infused edibles in 2013 and that number rose to 14 in the first eight months of 2014.

So, what are the arguments for and against? Here's a look heading into Tuesday's election:

Traffic crashes

One of the biggest arguments raised by Healthy and Productive Michigan, the political action committee formed to oppose the legalization proposal, is that car crashes will most certainly increase as high drivers take to the road.

In Colorado, about 8 percent of the 880 traffic fatalities in 2016 had links to marijuana, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Of those 77 fatalities, 51 of the drivers had levels that exceeded the state’s legal limit of five nanograms of THC — the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the "high" for users — in their system.

In contrast, 26 percent of Colorado’s fatalities in 2016, were alcohol-related.

One of the complicating factors in analyzing such statistics is that marijuana is detected through more expensive and more time-consuming blood tests or oral swabs. If a person appears impaired, police more likely will administer a Breathalyzer, which can record blood alcohol levels immediately. So a person who has ingested both alcohol and marijuana may not get tested for marijuana at all.

“Then the person can be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Sgt. Dave Madden, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. “Blood tests cost a lot of money. It is not cheap and that money comes out of local departments' budget.”

About 12 percent of the impaired driving arrests in the state have been for marijuana use and that number has been relatively consistent since pot was legalized in 2014, Madden said.

In Michigan, marijuana-related traffic crashes increased from 78 in 2013 to 169 in 2017, including 70 crashes that resulted in fatalities in 2013 and 131 in 2017, although there is no analysis to explain the increase. The Michigan State Police is in the process of wrapping up a one-year pilot program in five counties — Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw — to determine the effectiveness of roadside oral swab testing to detect the presence of drugs in drivers.

Arrests and incarcerations

The biggest argument coming from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol is that state and local police are spending too much time and money on enforcing low-level marijuana offenses and that resources should be going toward more serious crimes.

In 2017, according to Michigan State Police, there were 20,657 marijuana-related arrests spread across every county in the state. Most were for low-level crimes associated with use or possession of marijuana.

“When it comes to composition of these arrests, 87 percent are for possession,” said Jon Gettman, a criminal justice professor at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, who was hired by the coalition to analyze Michigan arrest records. “These are mostly for 1 ounce or less of marijuana.”

In the past five years, 117,123 Michiganders have been arrested and charged with misdemeanor marijuana offenses and 49,928 of those people have been convicted, according to statistics compiled by Michigan State Police from records supplied by county prosecutors and courts.

And African-Americans have been three times more likely to be arrested than white people, according to data compiled from the FBI’s annual crime statistics.

Another 3,670 people are either in prison or jail or on probation for felony marijuana convictions, according to the Michigan Department of Correction’s 2016 annual report of its inmate population. Some of those convictions were for high-level marijuana distribution charges that would still be crimes if recreational marijuana is legalized, but others were for possession or use of marijuana.

The anti-legalization forces, which favor marijuana for medical use, say use of weed should be decriminalized, rather than legalized.

"People think that you either have to legalize marijuana or you have to throw people in prison and that there’s no middle ground — we reject that," said Luke Niforatos, chief of staff for Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a Virginia-based organization that is helping bankroll the anti-legalization campaign. "We don’t want to see folks put in prison for minor things like smoking a joint in their own home. We look at decriminalization as a great option."

Decriminalization does nothing, however, to stop the black market for marijuana.

“The whole point of this initiative is to create less harmful options for people,” said Robin Schneider, a spokeswoman for the coalition, told an audience in Canton last month. “Colorado made some huge mistakes. They didn’t mandate testing and there were no potency limits. We put that in the proposal.”

And the state would not reap the revenues from taxes on recreational marijuana if it’s decriminalized, rather than legalized.

Tax revenue

There have been several estimates on the amount of tax revenue that would be generated if recreational marijuana is legalized.

VS Strategies, a Colorado-based cannabis consulting firm hired by the coalition that favors legalization, predicts that tax revenues from legalization — from the 6-percent sales tax and a 10-percent excise tax — will be $134.5 million a year by the time the market is fully fleshed out in 2023.

The state Senate Fiscal Agency estimates tax revenues will start at $77.1 million in 2019 and grow to $262 million annually by 2022.

And the Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group projects that annual tax revenues will fall between $127 million and $225 million by 2023, depending on how quickly the market is regulated and grows.

Here’s how the tax revenues would be allocated: $20 million in each of the first two years toward research on the effects of marijuana on different medical conditions; 35 percent each to the school aid fund and the state’s transportation fund to go toward road improvements, and 15 percent each to the communities and counties where marijuana businesses are located.

Opponents say that in a $56-billion state budget, the tax revenue estimates are a mere drop in the bucket and won’t make up for the increased societal costs of more people using marijuana.

Medical benefits

Few people dispute the medical benefits of marijuana on a variety of ailments, including chronic pain, seizures, cancer, glaucoma and PTSD.

“Veterans in our study only use one or two puffs a night to initiate sleep and suppress their nightmares,” said Dr. Sue Sisley, who is conducting a study on the benefits of marijuana for veterans through the Food and Drug Administration at the Scottsdale Research Institute laboratory in Phoenix. “What we’re finding is that these veterans are on mega doses of opioids when they start and a lot of them are coming off their pain meds.”

In states that have legalized marijuana, opioid prescription drugs declined by 2.3 million doses in 2017, according to a study published in the Journal of American Medical Association.

Michigan voters approved marijuana for medical use in 2008 by a 63-37 percent margin and the state Legislature passed bills in 2016 that would regulate and tax medical cannabis. The state’s Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation began awarding licenses to medical marijuana businesses in August.

But only 4.7 percent of the state’s 38,245 licensed physicians have actually certified patients to become medical marijuana cardholders. And because of the difference in laws governing marijuana by the state and federal government, which still considers marijuana an illegal substance, some medical organizations, hospitals and doctors won't certify patients for medical marijuana. Currently, there are 297,515 medical marijuana cardholders.

Increase in use by youths

Opponents argue if marijuana is legalized, use will rise, especially among youngsters whose brains are still developing. But national figures from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration don't bear that out.

According to an annual survey of drug use in 2002 for people between the ages of 12 and 17, 1.4 million nationwide reported using marijuana in the last month and that number has remained relatively stable over the next 14 years, ending up with 1.2 million saying they had used marijuana in the previous month during 2017.

In Michigan, the survey showed that 64,000 people between 12 and 17 reported using marijuana in the previous month in 2013 and that number declined to 62,000 in 2016.

Pot shop on every corner, plants in every home

The marijuana legalization proposal includes provisions that would allow anyone age 21 and older to grow up to 12 cannabis plants in their home for personal use. They couldn't sell any of that weed, but they could give away up to 2.5 ounces to a person age 21 or older.

Opponents argue that the provision will mean that an abundance of homegrown pot will end up flooding neighborhoods and the black market if the proposal passes.

Supporters contend that homegrown weed will be more like home-brewed beer: Few people will bother making their own and opt instead for tested product sold in dispensaries licensed by the state.

Opponents also argue that if marijuana is legalized, pot shops will pop up on every corner and potheads will be lighting up on Main Street, turning sleepy towns into high cities. They point to Denver, which has more marijuana dispensaries (364) than the number of Starbucks and McDonalds combined (111).

But it will be up to municipalities to decide whether they will allow marijuana businesses in their community or opt out of the legal weed business altogether. And the proposal spells out that marijuana businesses can't be within 1,000 feet of schools and prohibits public consumption of pot,

So far, 108 Michigan communities have decided to let medical marijuana businesses into their towns. Detroit passed an ordinance that will allow up to 75 medical marijuana dispensaries and Lansing has approved up to 25.

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal

© 2018 Detroit Free Press