McDonald's kicks off 'hats off to the houses’ campaign to raise money for Ronald McDonald's House Charites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan McDonald's restaurants are kicking off their "hats off to the houses," campaign this week.

On Monday, the restaurants are selling bucket hats for $10 across the state, raising money for the campaign.

The proceeds from the campaign will go directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. It gives families a home away from home while their child is in the hospital, providing families meals to eat, and a place to stay.

One mother, Jessica Morefield, from Traverse City explained how helpful the Ronald McDonald's House was to her and her husband when her twins were born prematurely.

"The twins were born 12 weeks early,” said Morefield. “So, it gave us somewhere to stay. So, we could be closer. We didn't have to make a two-hour drive every time we wanted to see them. But also providing food, like, as we need meals every day, just people we can lean on.”

