MDHHS releases COVID-19 school guidance for fall semester

LANSING, Mich. — Classes are set to be fully in-person for the 2021-22 school year, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is hoping guidance now will help schools run smoothly in the fall.

The MDHHS released COVID-19 school guidance Friday that officials say will help reduce disruptions to in-person learning and protect those who are not fully vaccinated. This is especially important as children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

Below is a list of key prevention strategies in schools, as provided by the MDHHS:

Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.

Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth.

Social/physical distancing, including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.

COVID-19 screening, testing and contact tracing. Encouraging students and staff to stay home if sick or experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

Maintaining healthy environments. Routine cleaning and promoting hand washing.

“I am pleased with the progress of our vaccination efforts in Michigan, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older having received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

“These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”

More information on the COVID-19 school guidance can be found here.

