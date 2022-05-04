Youth art exhibit showcases community in Grand Rapids

Students from the Young Leaders Against Violence program curated the photo exhibit called "Voices of the Unheard," which went on display Wednesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The evening sun shines through the windows at the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology, illuminating art created by young people. There's a buzz in the room as community members come together. It's a stark contrast from the loneliness people have felt since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

"To be here at this event where everybody is talking and seeing this art is a great step forward in getting away from that loneliness," said Grand Rapids Christian High School sophomore Frankie Volkema.

The exhibit, titled "Voices of the Unheard" includes dozens of photos taken by members of the Young Leaders Against Violence (YLAV) program at Safe Haven Ministries.

"This event kind of shows some of the things that maybe we take for granted, or things that we love about our community," Volkema said.

Each cluster of photos has a theme that the group decided was important to showcase.

"It's connecting on a different level, like a smaller, more home-base level, so we can reach the people really close to us, and then go out further into the community," said Elizabetta Klein who is also a sophomore at Grand Rapids Christian.

"I took a couple of photos at my school of the group I hang out with during break, and we all hang out in the counseling office. So that's kind of our little safe haven."

YLAV focuses on dating and sexual abuse awareness and prevention. It's made up of high school students who want to eliminate violence in our communities.

"They are seeing the nuances of complexity around different vulnerabilities in our community. They're highlighting the assets and strengths we have in our community," said Rachel VerWys who serves as the executive director of Safe Haven Ministries.

"When we create more connection, when we really empower young leaders and provide that opportunity, we will see a change in our community."

Safe Haven is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 academic year through July 1. You can apply on their website.

