Michigan inmates, advocates raise concerns over high temps

A state prison system spokesman says it started distributing lighter-weight masks after receiving several complaints, but prisoners say that is not enough.

DETROIT — Inmates at Michigan’s state prisons and prisoner rights advocates are raising concerns regarding the heat behind bars because most of the state’s 29 prisons don’t have air conditioning.

Advocates say the heat is made worse by precautions set in place to control the coronavirus spread as prisoners are required to always wear reusable masks made of thick cloth that makes it hard to breath through in the heat.

A state prison system spokesman says it started distributing lighter-weight masks after receiving several complaints, but prisoners say that is not enough.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.