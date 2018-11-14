The debate over backyard chickens is on the rise in metro Detroit as several urban communities discuss the idea, while others either pass ordinances to allow chickens or expand the number of hens one can have.
So are you allowed to have chickens in your yard? Here's a list of the Michigan cities that either welcome or shoo away those little cluckers. Check with individual cities for detailed rules and regulations.
Communities that allow chickens and fowl:
Ada Township
Addison Township
Allen Park
Ann Arbor
Auburn Hills
Berkley
Canton
Center Line
Clawson
Dearborn
East Lansing
Eastpointe
Farmington Hills
Ferndale
Georgetown Township
Grand Rapids
Hazel Park
Holly Township
Holly
Lansing
Lathrup Village
Livonia
Madison Heights
Mundy Charter Township
Muskegon Charter Township
Northville
Norton Shores
Pontiac
Rochester Hills
Roseville
Royal Oak
Southfield
Troy
Warren
West Bloomfield
Ypsilanti
Communities that ban chickens and fowl:
Ada Township
Birmingham
Bloomfield Hills
Dearborn Heights
Detroit
Farmington
Flint
Fraser
Garden City
Grosse Pointe
Grosse Pointe Woods
Harper Woods
Huntington Woods
Mount Clemens
New Baltimore
Oak Park
Plymouth
Rochester
Romeo
Shelby Township
St. Clair Shores
Taylor
*Information courtesy of ferndalechickens.com