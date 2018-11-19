SCOTTVILLE, Mich. (Mason County Press)- An adult bear was killed by a motorist just outside of the Scottville city limits on North Scottville Road Sunday, Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m.

A 30-year-old Fountain man was driving his Toyota pickup north when his vehicle hit the bear that was crossing the road.

Personnel from Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, Scottville Police Department, and Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded.

According to MSP Trooper Matt Demny, the bear weighed between 350 to 400 pounds. The pickup driver was issued a permit to obtain the bear by the DNR.

On Saturday, a video posted on Facebook showed what looked like a cub running southbound in the 100 block of South Main Street in downtown Scottville.

Law enforcement personnel on scene speculated that the bear that was killed could have been the cub’s mother, but there is no definite evidence.

UPDATED INFORMATION: The driver of the vehicle discovered later that the bear was a male.

This is the second bear that has been killed by a motorist in Mason County this year. Earlier in the year a bear was killed on Fisher Road in Victory Township.

