x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

Michigan crops damaged as temperatures plunge below freezing

Cold, dry air blowing in from Canada dropped temperatures in the low to mid-20s for nearly nine hours.
Credit: WZZM
Phil Schwallier owns three apple orchards in Kent County, consuming several hundred acres. 75% of his apple crop is currently in peak bloom.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Fruit growers are assessing the damage on their orchards after temperatures plunged below freezing in south-central and southwest Michigan, threatening tender blooms on apple, peach and other fruit trees. 

Cold, dry air blowing in from Canada dropped temperatures in the low to mid-20s for nearly nine hours.

RELATED: 13 On Your Side Forecast: Storms move in for Sunday!

 According to the Lansing State Journal, last weekend’s morning freeze was the worst of its type since one that hit the area in May 2002. 

A horticultural specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau said they won't know the extent of damage statewide until June. 

RELATED STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.