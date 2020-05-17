Michigan crops damaged as temperatures plunge below freezing

Cold, dry air blowing in from Canada dropped temperatures in the low to mid-20s for nearly nine hours.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Fruit growers are assessing the damage on their orchards after temperatures plunged below freezing in south-central and southwest Michigan, threatening tender blooms on apple, peach and other fruit trees.

According to the Lansing State Journal, last weekend’s morning freeze was the worst of its type since one that hit the area in May 2002.

A horticultural specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau said they won't know the extent of damage statewide until June.

