PAW PAW, Mich. - The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old woman for drunk driving with her 7-year-old, 2-year-old and 10-month-old in the vehicle.

Police say that they saw a vehicle swerving erratically on westbound I-94 near Paw Paw around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday. The driver's speed was fluctuating between 45-60 mph in the left lane of the highway.

When police stopped the vehicle, the woman told the deputies that she had left a party in Kalamazoo and was heading home to Detroit. But she was confused when police told her that she was heading west on I-94 towards Chicago.

Deputies administered a test to check her blood alcohol level, and it tested at 0.24, which is three times the legal limit. After police arrested the woman, they also found cocaine in her wallet, and there was marijuana on a seat in the vehicle next to one of the children.

Once the woman was arrested, police say that they determined she gave them a false name.

Police contacted the fathers of the three children, and they drove to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office from the Detroit area to pick up their kids.

