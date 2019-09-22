LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding Douglas Harrison, a 57-year-old Baldwin man.

Harrison was last seen at the Amvets Post 1988 on W 24th Street and S James Road in Baldwin around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said he suffers from PTSD and is dependent on medications.

Harrison did not return home after leaving the post on Thursday night. He is driving a red 2016 Cadillac SRX with a Michigan personalized plate AMVETS.

Police described him as being 5-foot-10 and about 250 lbs. He has black and gray hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone who has information about Harrison's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

