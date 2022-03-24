Falling ice concerns close Mackinac Bridge Thursday

Officials are not sure how long the bridge will remain closed.

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge remains closed Thursday night after shutting down due to falling ice concerns.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge closed at 11 a.m. Thursday, after falling chunks of ice from the bridge's cables and towers created an unacceptable danger to traffic.

Officials are not sure how long the bridge will remain closed.

Updates can be found on the bridge's Twitter page, or the Mackinac Bridge Authority website.

The bridge has closed at least 21 times total according to MBA records.

Over the last few years, freezing rain and mid-winter warm-ups have been more frequent, and the bridge has seen had more closures for falling ice. Bridge officials cannot reliably predict when the ice will form, or how long these closures will last.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.