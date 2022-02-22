GVSU twins turn 22 on historical 'Twosday'

Kaya and Jace Hunt are twins and both seniors at Grand Valley State University, and on "Twosday" they celebrated their birthday.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Tuesday marks one of the wildest palindromes of the year 2022, unofficially being called "Twosday."

Feb. 22, 2022, is written out numerically as 2/22/22. The date is a palindrome because it reads the same forward and backward, but what makes it special is the date has all "twos."

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was Nov. 11, 2011. According to USA Today, the date is so rare the National Weather Service says a "Twosday" won't happen again for another 400 years in 2422.

And as the world is celebrating the special date, it's an extra-special day for a pair of GVSU students.

Kaya and Jace Hunt are twins and both seniors at Grand Valley State University On "Twosday" they celebrated their 22nd birthday.

Their golden birthday falls on the special date and the pair said they're excited that it landed on such a fun day.

"I just thought it was kind of crazy because there's a lot of two's," said Kaya. "It's two, twenty-two, twenty-two, and we're turning twenty-two on a Tuesday! Plus there's two of us because we're twins, and we were born two minutes apart."

"It just kind of blew my mind," she added.

"I just thought it was kind of a pretty cool thing," Jace said, "And everyone who hears about it thinks it's super cool that it ended up working this way, and everyone has been so kind and wishing us a happy birthday."

Kaya and Jace grew up outside of Detroit in Macomb, Michigan. Kaya is studying psychology and Jace is studying statistics, and both said they're excited to graduate from GVSU this Spring.

