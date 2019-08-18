The National Weather Service is advising that people consider postponing their beach days on Sunday.

At Lake Michigan beaches from Grand Haven northward, hazardous swimming conditions are expected from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

NWS is predicting high waves and strong currents. Beaches that will be particularly dangerous include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Rip currents are possible, but NWS is expecting structural currents—which can sweep swimmers into deeper water—and longshore currents—which can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from keeping their feet on the bottom of the lake.

"Stay dry when waves are high," NWS said.

Sunday is predicted to be mostly cloudy and very humid with showers and thunderstorms.

