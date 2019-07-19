OSCEOLA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said a 33-year-old Evart man who was "unable to speak anything but loud grunts" was arrested Wednesday after he tried to attack a woman and light her house on fire.

Police were dispatched to a house in Middle Branch Township, and the trooper arrived and found Juan Manuel-Leslie Aguilar trying to pull a woman from her car and stab her with her keys.

The woman told police she had been attacked by Aguilar when she pulled into her driveway. She said Aguilar approached her "grunting loudly and beating his chest with his fist." The woman fought the suspect off and ran into her house.

Police said Aguilar tried to steal another vehicle. He then returned to the house with a gas can, poured some gas on the house and tried to light it on fire. The suspect then broke a window and continued to chase the woman through the house.

The woman was able to escape and ran back to her car. She tried driving away, but police said Aguilar was pulling on the steering wheel while the woman tried to drive away, causing the car to crash into a tree.

Michigan State Police also said Aguilar would not speak in anything but grunts and glared at anyone who tried to speak to him. Aguilar resisted the officer's directions at the scene and was transported to Reed City Hospital for medical observations.

Aguilar has been charged with first degree home invasion, arson - preparation to burn, resisting and obstruction, unlawful driving away in a car and he is a habitual offender. Aguilar is lodged at the Osceola County Jail.

