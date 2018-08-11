Thursday, Nov.8 Mercy Health opened a new urgent health care location in Hudsonville.

The facility is next to Meijer and will feature services, including primary care, urgent care, x-ray and ultrasound. It will also include a pharmacy opening later this fall.

"We are delighted to bring primary care closer to home for our patients in Hudsonville," said David Blair, MD, chief medical officer and medical director, Mercy Health Physician Partners. "The new facility is designed for patient convenience, bringing several key health care services under one roof."

A similar facility is planned to open in December in North Muskegon.

